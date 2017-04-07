Red Devils pass half-century at Hull

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils scored a comprehensive victory against Hull FC tonight at the KCOMM Stadium, shocking their hosts with a ten-try supershow to win 18-54 and leapfrog their rivals and move into second place in Super League.

Hull went into an early 8-0 lead with a try from Steve Michaels, with Marc Sneyd adding the conversion and a penalty.

But from that point onwards it was all Salford, with the Red Devils scoring seven first-half tries.

Robert Lui was the first to score after twelve minutes, while Greg Johnson and Craig Kopczak got two each, with Junior Sa’u and Justin Carney grabbing one each.

Michael Dobson landed two goals, with one from Gareth O’Brien.

Hull showed some resistance in the second half, threatening a revival with tries by Jamie Shaul and Michaels, both converted by Jake Connor.

But then normal service resumed from the Red Devils, who scored three more tries from Dobson, George Griffin and Ben Murdoch-Masila, with Dobson adding a goal and O’Brien adding three, including a penalty.

Hull FC: Jamie Shaul, Steve Michaels, Mahe Fonua, Josh Griffin, Jake Connor, Marc Sneyd, Liam Watts, Danny Washbrook, Josh Bowden, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Jordan Thompson; Subs: Chris Green, Brad Fash, Jez Litten, Jansin Turgut.

Red Devils: Gareth O’Brien, Greg Johnson, Kris Welham, Junior Sa’u, Justin Carney, Rob Lui, Michael Dobson, Lama Tasi, Logan Tomkins, Lee Mossop, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Josh Jones, Mark Flanagan. Subs: Craig Kopczak, Adam Walne, Walne, George Griffin, Todd Carney.

