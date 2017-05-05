Red Devils triumph at Wigan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils earned their first ever league victory at the DW Stadium, beating Wigan Warriors 16-31 on Friday night against an under strength Wigan side.

The Red Devils took a 0-16 lead at half-time with tries by Kris Welham, Niall Evalds and Ben Murdoch-Masila, with two goals from Michael Dobson.

And within five minutes of the second half the Red Devils had increased their lead to 28 points with tries from Evalds and Greg Johnson with Dobson converting both.

Wigan finally stirred and got three tries from Tom Davies, Ryan Sutton and Lewis Tierney, with debutant Josh Woods adding two goals.

The Red Devils finally put the game out of Wigan’s reach with a field goal from Gareth O’Brien, with O’Brien also adding a late penalty.

Wigan: 21 Lewis Tierney, 36 Tom Davies, 32 Liam Forsyth, 5 Joe Burgess, 35 Liam Marshall, 39 Josh Woods, 16 Sam Powell, 8 Frank-Paul Nuuausala, 33 Josh Ganson, 19 Ryan Sutton, 20 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 11 Joel Tomkins; Subs: 17 Taulima Tautai, 23 Nick Gregson, 24 Joe Bretherton, 26 Romain Navarrete.

Salford: 5 Niall Evalds, 21 Greg Johnson, 22 Kris Welham, 3 Josh Jones, 26 Jake Bibby, 6 Robert Lui, 7 Michael Dobson, 14 Lama Tasi, 9 Logan Tomkins, 17 Adam Walne, 15 Ryan Lannon, 11 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 16 Olsi Krasniqi; Subs: Craig Kopczak, 20 Kriss Brining, 26 Daniel Murray, 1 Garth O’Brien