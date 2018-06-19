Red Star win second Serbian Challenge Cup

Red Star convincingly won their second Serbian Challenge Cup with a 56-6 victory over arch rivals Partizan at the Makis stadium, Belgrade to maintain their unbeaten run in 2018.

The red and whites were too strong, building a 34-6 half time lead, scoring six tries.

After an even start, Partizan’s Serbian international Pero Madzarevic was sinbinned in the 25th minute and, in his absence, Red Star raced from a ten point lead to an unassailable 28-0 advantage, with Jack O’Brien and former Scotland U20 international Sam Harron both scoring twice to add to tries from Stefan Nedeljkovic and Milos Calic.

SRL top point scorer Vladimir Milutinovic’s converted try just before the break proved to be only solace for Partizan, Red Star completing a fourth successive derby victory going into the summer break.

“The boys enjoyed today and we were clinical from the start,” commented Red Star captain Vojislav Dedic. “It is a great way to end this part of the season and we are already looking forward to maintaining this historic run after the break.”