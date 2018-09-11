Referee Liam Moore dropped following Steve McNamara’s outburst

Liam Moore has been demoted to Championship Shield action this weekend after Catalans coach Steve McNamara let rip on his performance in the Dragons’ defeat to St Helens.

McNamara was furious with Moore’s display in the match after Saints came from behind to win in the last minute.

The Dragons coach stated Moore had made some ‘terrible mistakes’, and his frustrations have seemingly been heard by the RFL’s match officials department following the appointments of this weekend’s games were revealed.

Moore has been put in charge of the Championship Shield game between Barrow and Swinton, and will not be officiating on any Super League games.

In the aftermath of the match, McNamara said: “Normally I’m very diplomatic in these situations, but it’s not good enough, it’s simply not good enough and we paid the price.

“He (the referee, Liam Moore) quite clearly made some terrible mistakes in my opinion and I would imagine he will know that pretty soon once he has spoken to his boss and seen what’s happened in the game.

“As I said, I’m a bit lost because it’s not fair on the boys tonight and it’s not fair on the fans who came to see the game tonight.”