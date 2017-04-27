The relegation candidates – who is most likely to go down?

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

At the halfway stage of the regular season, the Super League table is beginning to take shape, and we’re starting to learn who will be competing where as we enter the midway stage of the year.

With 11 rounds gone, three clubs have been cut adrift at the bottom of the table. Leigh, Huddersfield and Widnes currently occupy the bottom three spots, which has prompted some to question their chances of survival.

With the Championship improving in standard once again this year, the competition in the Qualifiers looks set to be as fierce as ever, and Hull Kingston Rovers, the Championship league leaders, have already proved they can defeat Super League opposition as they defeated the Centurions in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

There’s plenty of action left to be played, but as we enter the second-half of the regular season, we’re asking you who you believe is the most at risk of relegation this season.

Here’s a profile of the three teams, don’t forget to vote at the bottom of the page.

Leigh Centurions

The Leythers were outstanding at the start of the season and picked up three wins in quick succession.

But a six-game losing streak has seen them sink to the bottom four and they currently look like they couldn’t buy a win.

As a club, they have enjoyed unrivalled success over the last three or four years, and as a result, their ability to deal with a losing run was always going to be a big test.

However, the concern is that they haven’t been able to stop the run yet, and the longer it goes on, the harder it will be to get through it and give themselves the chance of making the top eight.

Huddersfield Giants

Like Leigh, the Giants had a fairly decent start to the season.

But now, Rick Stone’s side are ten games without a victory and looking more and more likely to be in the bottom four.

The concern for Huddersfield at this point is the level of their performances, which are way short of where they should be, and where they need to be.

With a small squad and confidence low, they have a lot of work to do.

Widnes Vikings

Many predicted that Denis Betts’ side would be competing at the bottom of the league following the departure of Kevin Brown, so far they have been proved right.

The Vikings are bottom of Super League despite picking up some victories in recent weeks, but are still adrift of the top eight.

Injuries have had a huge impact on the harmony in the Widnes team, but even with a fully fit squad, it’s hard to predict how much of a difference it would have made.

Do they have the quality required? You tell us.