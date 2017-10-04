Relief for Ince Rose Bridge as NCL confirms Division One relegation scenario

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Only two of the 11 teams left in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League’s First Division following the withdrawal of bottom side Blackbrook will slip down into Division Two.

There were concerns that Conference bosses might stick with the pre-season decision to relegate three sides – meaning that Ince Rose Bridge, who would have closed fourth-from-bottom if Blackbrook had seen the season out (above Hull Dockers and Hunslet Warriors, but below Featherstone Lions and Shaw Cross Sharks on points’ difference) could, after Blackbrook’s results had been expunged, have been sucked into the drop zone.

RFL Competitions Officer Alan Smith, though, today confirmed: “At present three will be relegated: Blackbrook, plus Hull Dockers and Hunslet Warriors.”

However East Leeds, who failed to raise a team for Saturday’s Division Two Promotion Play-off tie at Bradford Dudley Hill, could now find themselves relegated to Division Three. That issue may well be determined next Tuesday, when Easts have been asked to appear before the NCL’s Management Group. Blackbrook, who failed to travel to Hunslet Warriors last Saturday, and who also confirmed that they would be unable to visit champions Hunslet Club Parkside in their other outstanding fixture, have also been called to Tuesday’s meeting.

The St Helens outfit, who are automatically relegated two sections (to the bottom flight) for finishing bottom of Division One, and for not fulfilling a fixture, have yet, Totalrl.com understands, indicated whether they wish to apply for re-election.