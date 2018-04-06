Renewing Castleford deal was a ‘no-brainer’, says Greg Eden

Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden insists the decision to commit his long-term future to the club was a ‘no-brainer’.

Super League’s top try-scorer of 2017 has signed a new three-year deal with the Tigers, and will now remain at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for the foreseeable future.

And he told TotalRL that he is eager to create more memories and more history like both the club and himself did last season.

He said: “It was an easy decision to make. After last year, my first year back in Super League, I loved every minute of it. It’s great that it’s at my hometown club, and there wasn’t really a decision to be made in truth. It was a no-brainer to commit.

“I wasn’t totally sure about coming back when I did, but it’s paid off. With how we went as a team last year, as well as my own form and the amount of tries I scored, it’s been amazing. I’m keen for all that to continue for the next few years at least.”

With his contract set to expire at the end of this season, Eden would have technically been able to speak to other clubs as early as next month.

However, he said he never had any real desire to see what interest was out there in his services: his priority was to stay at Castleford.

“Cas did a pretty good job and got in early before I was able to get any offers!” he joked.

“But I guess it’s good on their behalf – although I was never really looking at going anywhere else anyway, so it’s been straightforward enough to get it all settled.”

Eden is now targeting a return to fitness following a problematic hamstring injury – and he could return in Sunday’s clash with Huddersfield.

He said: “I need to get back on the field first, which will be in the next week or so, but when I do, and I build my form up, hopefully I can quickly get back to how I was last year. I think I’ve only missed four games, I’ve been pretty lucky with two being called off – and I can catch up on those later in the season I guess.”