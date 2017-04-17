REPORT: Atkin drop goal seals dramatic win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Swinton Lions 23-22 Rochdale Hornets

A late Chris Atkin drop goal sealed a dramatic victory for Swinton Lions over Manchester rivals Rochdale Hornets.

Mike Butt put Swinton ahead within the opening minute after the Lions had retrieved an attempted short kick off.

Penalties from Atkin saw Swinton 10-0 in front but Lewis Galbraith went over for Rochdale before two kicks from Lewis Palfrey made it a two-point game at the break.

Palfrey went over to give the Hornets a narrow lead midway through the second half but Connor Dwyer, Andy Bracek and an Atkin penalty goal made it 22-12 to the Lions with Jordan Hand sinbinned.

Rochdale came back again however as Rob Massam and Samir Tahraoui brought the game level at 22-22.

There was to be one final twist as Atkin won it for the Lions with a late drop goal.

LIONS: Murphy, Robinson, Hankinson, White, Butt, Gore, Atkin, Bracek, Waterworth, Barlow, Dwyer, Lloyd, Bate. Subs: Lever, Nicholson, Jones, Davies.

HORNETS: Riley, Greenwood, Case, Galbraith, Massam, Palfrey, Yates, Tahraoui, Moores, Hand, Smith, Crowley, Middlehurst. Subs: Maneely, Taira, Hadden, Mitchell.