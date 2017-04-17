REPORT: Featherstone ease past Bulls

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers 44-18 Bradford Bulls

A dominant first half display saw Featherstone Rovers consolidate their top four position with victory over Bradford Bulls, who remain on -2 points.

Misi Taulapapa gave Featherstone the lead with a brilliant acrobatic finish in the corner before Josh Hardcastle and Scott Turner saw the Rovers notch three tries within the opening 15 minutes.

Andy Bostock extended the lead on the half hour before Cory Aston added two more tries, either side of Turner also earning his brace for a 38-0 half time lead.

Ross Oakes’ interception try saw Bradford start the second period on top but Darrell Griffin went over for Featherstone moments later.

Bostock’s and Taulapapa’s sinbinnings saw the Bulls score three tries to Featherstone’s one in second half as Oakes and Omari Caro restored some credit late on.

ROVERS: Hardman, Taulapapa, Ulugia, Hardcastle, Turner, Thackeray, Aston, Cooper, Carlile, Moore, Knowles, Davies, Lockwood. Subs: Griffin, Wildie, Ormondroyd, Bostock.

BULLS: Campbell, Macani, Oakes, Ryan, Caro, Thomas, Keyes, Magrin, Moore, Kirk, Bentley, Larroyer, Wilkinson. Subs: Halafihi, Davies, Hodgson, Tomlinson.