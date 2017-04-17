REPORT: Hull edge Centurions

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

By Michael Hale

Leigh Centurions 10-24 Hull FC

HULL FC boosted their top four hopes with a four-try victory at Leigh Centurions.

The game took a while to kick into action but in the second quarter, Hull FC took what was to be a decisive lead.

Liam Watts went over for the opening score before Carlos Tuimavave and Albert Kelly added further tries with Marc Sneyd’s boot helping the visitors to an 18-0 half time lead.

Tuimavave went over for his second try as the game approached the final quarter but the Centurions rallied to finish strong.

Liam Hood’s converted try brought them onto the board before Ryan Hampshire got Leigh into double figures late on.

A full roundup of today’s Super League and Championship action will be available in Monday’s League Express.

CENTURIONS: McNally, Hampshire, Crooks, Dawson, Thompson, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Green, Hood, Hopkins, Vea, Stewart, Hansen. Subs: Higham, Weston, Tickle, Burr.

HULL: Shaul, Fonua, Connor, Tuimavave, Michaels, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Washbrook, Watts, Manu, Minichello, Thompson. Subs: Ellis, Fash, Litten Turgut.