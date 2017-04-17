REPORT: London thrash Bulldogs

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Batley Bulldogs 4-42 London Broncos

LONDON BRONCOS continued their resurgence with a comprehensive victory at top four rivals Batley Bulldogs.

A couple of quickfire tries saw London hit the ascendancy as Elliot Kear’s fifth minute score was added to minutes later by Jay Pitts.

James Cunningham went over for the Broncos’ third midway through the half before a gutsy defensive effort kept the hosts scoreless before half time.

Matty Garside went over for London early in the second half but Brad Day pegged them back with Batley’s first try.

That was to be the Bulldogs’ only score however as Mark Ioane extended London’s lead and Alex Bretherton was sinbinned for dissent.

Cunningham went over for his second before Lewis Bienik and Kameron Pearce-Paul added further scores as the Broncos ran riot late on.

BULLDOGS: Scott, Hayward, Smeaton, Bretherton, Hallett, Walker, Brambani, Gledhill, Leak, Rowe, Day, Farrell, Manning. Subs: Lillycrop, Harrison, Brown, Holmes.

BRONCOS: Walker, Williams, Hellewell, Kear, Pearce-Paul, Pewhairangi, Barthau, Evans, Cunningham, Ioane, Harrison, Pitts, Davies. Subs: Foster, Garside, Offerdahl, Bienek.