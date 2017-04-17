REPORT: Rhinos hold off Vikings to move top

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

By Michael Hale

Leeds Rhinos 42-22 Widnes Vikings

LEEDS RHINOS fought off a second half comeback from Widnes Vikings to move joint top of the Super League.

Early tries from Kallum Watkins, Matt Parcell and Joel Moon saw Leeds take an 18-0 lead in as many minutes.

Tom Gilmore converted his own try to bring Widnes onto the board midway through the half but Moon’s second try and Tom Briscoe’s effort gave the Rhinos a 30-6 half time lead.

The game looked over but the Vikings weren’t giving up as Gilmore went over for his second before Chris Houston and Corey Thompson cut the deficit to just eight points.

But Watkins and Parcell completed their respective braces, with the former kicking seven from seven goals, to earn Leeds the two points.

A full roundup of today’s Super League and Championship action will be available in Monday’s League Express.

RHINOS: Handley, Briscoe, Watkins, Ward, Hall, McGuire, Moon, Galloway, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Delaney, Mullally. Subs: Burrow, Walters, Garbutt, Baldwinson.

VIKINGS: Thompson, Marsh, Armstrong, Runciman, Ah Van, Gilmore, Craven, Chapelhow, White, Buchanan, Houston, Dean, Farnworth. Subs: Dudson, Burke, Johnstone, Walsh.