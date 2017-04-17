REPORT: Toulouse end Rovers’ run

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

By Michael Hale

Toulouse Olympique 14-6 Hull KR

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE ended table-toppers Hull Kingstone Rovers’ unbeaten start to the Championship.

Kuni Minga went over for the opening try after just four minutes before Mark Kheirallah’s conversion and a penalty goal gave the hosts an 8-0 half time lead.

Andrew Heffernan cut the deficit after the break with Zach Cockar-Clay’s conversion making it a two-point game.

But Toulouse held out and even finished with a flurry as Rhys Curran went over for the contest-ending score four minutes from time before Kheirallah made it three kicks from three with the conversion.

The French side are now four points adrift of today’s visitors.

A full roundup of today’s Super League and Championship action will be available in Monday’s League Express.

TOULOUSE: Kheirallah, Maurel, Ader, Marguerite, Minga, Ford, Robin, Boyer, Marion, Canet, Planas, Curran, A. Bentley. Subs: K. Bentley, Mika, Leha, Hepi.

ROVERS: Cockayne, Shaw, Butler-Flemming, Heffernan, Oakes, Abdull, Dockar-Clay, Clark, Milton, Johnson, Clarkson, Lawler, Cator. Subs: Jubb, Moran, Carney, Wardill.