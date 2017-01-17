Knights star tests positive for steroids

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Newcastle Knights halfback Jarrod Mullen has tested positive to an anabolic steroid.

Traces of Drostanolone were found in a sample the halfback had provided in an out-of-season test in November, a week after the 29-year-old suffered a hamstring injury.

If charged, Mullen faces a maximum four-year suspension.

“The club is obviously extremely disappointed,” CEO Matt Gidley said. “The club has a strict governance program, the players are regularly educated and fully aware of the consequences of going outside our governance guidelines.

“From here, there is a formal process we need to follow under the guidelines. We need to respect the process and in the interim the club will continue to monitor Jarrod’s welfare.”