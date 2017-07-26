Reports link Dave Taylor with move to Toronto Wolfpack in 2018
Former Australia international Dave Taylor looks set to become the latest high-profile addition for ambitious League 1 side Toronto Wolfpack.
Reports in Australia have stated that Taylor, who recently spent time in Super League with Catalans Dragons, has been offered a three-year deal with the Wolfpack next year and is likely to accept.
If that is the case, Taylor becomes the latest marquee signing for a club who have ambitions of promotion to the Championship this season.
They are understood to be already lining up more big-name recruits for the 2018 campaign, with St George half-back and Warrington prop Ashton Sims believed to be joining up with Paul Rowley’s side next season, too.
But Taylor would arguably be the biggest name yet – after being reported to have turned down a one-year extension with Canberra to sign at Toronto.