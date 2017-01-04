Reports link Richard Owen with rape and burglary charges

League Express
National newspaper The Sun has reported that former Wakefield and Castleford winger will appear in Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday) on charges of rape and burglary.

The report details that Owen, who left Trinity at the end of last season, spent the Christmas and New Year period in prison, and will be in court to answer two offences of rape and another of “breaking into a property in the city”.

Owen is currently without a club having left Wakefield at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

He had begun his career with Castleford Tigers before making a permanent switch to Belle Vue in 2014, signing a three-year contract with Trinity.

 

