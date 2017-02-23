Resilient Catalans cause upset at Hull

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons defeated Challenge Cup winners Hull FC 16-14 to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Laurent Frayssinous’ side, who defeated 2016 Grand Finalists Warrington Wolves in their first game of the season, put in a brilliant defensive display to nullify the Black and Whites for the majority of the evening.

The game struggled to find any rhythm from the beginning, with 26 penalties on the contributing to the scrappy nature of the contest.

Both teams exchanged early penalties before a further Luke Walsh goal edged Catalans ahead, however, it was Hull who held a lead at half-time after Carlos Tuimavave scored following Sika Manu’s great pass.

Catalans regained the lead shortly after the break following Richie Myler’s breakaway try, but Lee Radford’s side hit back again following Liam Watts’ opportunistic try from a ball steal.

However, further penalties allowed Walsh to kick three further goals in the second-half to earn the Dragons an impressive victory.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Hull: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Manu, Minichiello, Ellis. SUBS: Green, Bowden, Washbrook, Thompson

Dragons: Bosc, Broughton, Inu, Williams, Thornley, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Horo, Garcia, Bird. SUBS: Anderson, Bousquet, Baitieri, Da Costa