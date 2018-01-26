Restructure of RFL’s law committee

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Rugby Football League has confirmed a restructure of its laws committee.

The likes of Hull Kingston Rovers coach Tim Sheens, Castleford Tigers CEO Steve Gill and current Sky Sports presenter Brian Carney are involved on the 10-man panel that will assess and change the game’s rules in the future.

Kevin Sinfield, the RFL Rugby Director, has made the change following a full review.

The panel will consist of people from various backgrounds within the game. They are:

Ralph Rimmer – The RFL Interim Chief Executive Officer

Tim Sheens – Hull KR head coach

Brian Carney – Rugby League Sky Sports presenter

Gareth Ellis – Hull FC Football Manager

Paul Sculthorpe – England Pathways Coach

Steve Ganson – Rugby Football League Head of Match Officials

Dr Amit Pannu

Rimmer, said: “Our sport is one that never stops and always strives to improve on and off the field.

“The new members of the Law Committee bring a wealth of knowledge and experience and have the sport’s best interest at heart along with knowing what’s achievable.

“I look forward to working with each member as we continue to make Rugby League one of the most entertaining sports to watch in this country.”