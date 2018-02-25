ROUND-UP: The best of today’s rugby league action

Krisnan Inu scored two tries as Widnes Vikings picked up a 23-6 win over Leeds Rhinos in today’s only Super League fixture.

Toulouse Olympique stunned Championship favourites Leigh Centurions as the French full-timers came from 20-6 behind to win 32-26 despite Eddy Pettybourne being sent off before half time.

London Broncos continued their 100% start to the season with an impressive 47-16 defeat over the previously unbeaten Toronto Wolfpack.

There was also home wins for Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers while Halifax picked up a narrow victory at Rochdale Hornets.

No amateur clubs progressed in the Challenge Cup as Distington, Myton Warriors, Oulton Raiders and Featherstone Lions were all knocked out.

There was heavy wins for Bradford Bulls and Newcastle Thunder against fellow League One opposition to make it into the round four draw.

Full results:

Super League:

Widnes Vikings 23-6 Leeds Rhinos

Championship:

Batley Bulldogs 32-12 Barrow Raiders

Dewsbury Rams 20-0 Swinton Lions

Featherstone Rovers 58-14 Sheffield Eagles

Leigh Centurions 26-32 Toulouse Olympique

London Broncos 47-16 Toronto Wolfpack

Rochdale Hornets 20-26 Halifax

Challenge Cup:

Hemel Stags 0-74 Newcastle Thunder

North Wales Crusaders 28-24 Keighley Cougars

Bradford Bulls 82-6 West Wales Raiders

Coventry Bears 42-12 Distington

Doncaster 82-6 Myton Warriors

Hunslet 72-16 Oulton Raiders

Oldham Roughyeds 42-0 Featherstone Lions

More details from all of these games will feature in Monday’s League Express.