REVEALED | League Express’ Super League 2017 predictions

These predictions first appeared in our bumper 12-page Super League season preview on Monday. If you haven’t seen it yet and want to download it to your smart device, click here and ensure you’re ready for the start of Super League 2017!

The 2016 Super League season provided more shocks and unexpected finishes than ever before – but what will happen this year? Will Leeds battle their way back into the top eight – or even back into title contention? Can Wakefield prove last season’s impressive top eight finish is more than a one-off: and can Wigan retain their crown as Super League champions? Here’s how we think the final table will look when all is said and done.

1st – Wigan Warriors

2nd – Warrington Wolves

3rd – Castleford Tigers

4th – Hull FC

5th – St Helens

6th – Leeds Rhinos

7th – Leigh Centurions

8th – Salford Red Devils

9th – Catalans Dragons

10th – Huddersfield Giants

11th – Wakefield Trinity

12th – Widnes Vikings

