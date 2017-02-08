REVEALED | League Express’ Super League 2017 predictions
These predictions first appeared in our bumper 12-page Super League season preview on Monday. If you haven’t seen it yet and want to download it to your smart device, click here and ensure you’re ready for the start of Super League 2017!
The 2016 Super League season provided more shocks and unexpected finishes than ever before – but what will happen this year? Will Leeds battle their way back into the top eight – or even back into title contention? Can Wakefield prove last season’s impressive top eight finish is more than a one-off: and can Wigan retain their crown as Super League champions? Here’s how we think the final table will look when all is said and done.
1st – Wigan Warriors
2nd – Warrington Wolves
3rd – Castleford Tigers
4th – Hull FC
5th – St Helens
6th – Leeds Rhinos
7th – Leigh Centurions
8th – Salford Red Devils
9th – Catalans Dragons
10th – Huddersfield Giants
11th – Wakefield Trinity
12th – Widnes Vikings
