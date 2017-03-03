Reynolds out to keep his place at Leigh

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh halfback Ben Reynolds has insisted he will not relinquish his place in the Centurions team without a fight.

The 23-year-old made a telling contribution to Leigh’s first Betfred Super League victory of the season against St Helens on Friday, creating two tries as the Centurions got off the mark.

The playmaker admitted that he had not expected to be given an opportunity so soon into the season. But having dislodged Martyn Ridyard from the team he now wants to establish himself as the club’s first-choice halfback.

“I never expected to get an opportunity this early,” he said.

“At the start of this year, I was thinking to myself if I got five or six games I’d be happy. But after pre-season and the start of the season, I want to play the majority of games.

“When the dual-registration got brought up with Sheffield I thought I might get a few games there to keep me match fit. But my chance has come early and I just want to keep my spot now.

“When I first signed here I was the fourth choice pivot in the Championship. I’m pushing on and looking to play more games this year. I have to keep playing well and keep the other halfbacks out.”

Following back-to-back defeats at the start of the season, there had been suggestions that the Centurions could fail to adapt following years of constant success. However, Reynolds dismissed those claims.

“We always expected it to be tough,” he said.

“We went into the games wanting to win, but we’re realistic and we know we won’t win every game. We’ve all been concentrating on going our jobs well individually and as a team, and if we do that we’ll get performances like the one we saw on Friday night.”