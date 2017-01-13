RFL agree deal for Bradford

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The RFL have confirmed that an agreement has been reached with a consortium to create a new professional Rugby League club in Bradford.

The identity of the consortium will be revealed at a press conference on Monday, which will follow discussions with the former players and staff of the club.

It is understood that Andrew Chalmers, the former chairman of New Zealand RL, is a part of the new company having registered ‘Bradford Bulls 2017 Limited’ on Companies House Friday afternoon.

Richard Lamb, who was a part of one of the competing consortiums, has confirmed that he has been unsuccessful.

RFL Director of Operations and Legal, Karen Moorhouse, said: “The last few weeks have been extremely difficult for all those involved, particularly the former players, staff and families of Bradford Bulls. They have conducted themselves with complete professionalism and integrity throughout this period.

“The RFL is confident that the consortium selected to run a new club in Bradford will provide an exciting and stable future for Rugby League in the city. They outlined a strong vision, have relevant and extensive experience and we are confident that they offer the best opportunity to take a new club forward. We have always said that the city of Bradford needs and deserves a Rugby League club that it can be proud of and we believe this new club can deliver that.”

The club will start in the Championship next season with minus 12 points.