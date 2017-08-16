RFL Challenge Trophy Final venue confirmed

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The final of RFL’s Challenge Trophy will be played at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Batley, on Saturday 23 September.

The match, which is part of a double-header with the Yorkshire Men’s League’s Grand Final, will kick off at 3.15pm. The YML game is scheduled to start at 1.00pm.

Milford Marlins are at home to last year’s runners-up Hunslet Club Parkside on Saturday (19 August) in the semi-finals, with West Hull hosting Wigan St Patrick’s in the other qualifier.