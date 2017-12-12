RFL confirms Toronto & Toulouse to feature in Magic Weekend

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The RFL has confirmed this week’s League Express report that Toronto Wolfpack will play Toulouse Olympique at the Dacia Magic Weekend at St James’ Park Stadium, Newcastle on Saturday May 19.

For the first time in Magic Weekend history a Championship fixture will launch the event at 12.45pm on Saturday May 19, giving fans the opportunity to see the newly promoted Toronto take on a Toulouse side that narrowly missed out on the Qualifiers last year.

The proposal was approved by the Super League (Europe) Board last week and the Magic Weekend will now see seven games played over two days at St James’ Park. The Championship fixture will be played as a Round 14 game, which was originally scheduled as a Toronto Wolfpack home game.

Betfred Super League General Manager, Mark Foster, said: “The Dacia Magic Weekend is a brilliant event which brings sports fans together to watch exciting, high impact Rugby League and it’s fantastic that we have added an extra game to the fixture list. We know that fans of all clubs and different sports come to watch the event and I am sure that this additional game will add to what is an already brilliant experience.

“Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique are sure to put on a great display in front of an enthusiastic crowd at St James’ Park in the opening game of the weekend and show fans what the Championship has to offer.”

Wolfpack coach Paul Rowley is delighted with the opportunity to showcase his club to a wider audience.

“Magic Weekend is a great opportunity for our players to compete on the big stage, and an occasion the whole team will be looking forward to,” said Rowley.

“Our game against Toulouse will no doubt demonstrate the quality of rugby being played in the Championship, as well as giving a great platform to showcase Rugby League to North America.”

Scott Lidbury, Wolfpack General Manager – Commercial, hopes that his club will be able to generate some support for his club at the event.

“We are grateful to the RFL and the Super League clubs for taking this innovative step and inviting the Wolfpack to open one of Rugby League’s biggest international events,” he said.

“We will be working with our premier partner Air Transat to organize official travel packages for this game, as well as a number of our other UK fixtures. We encourage as many fans as possible to travel and experience a fantastic weekend in Newcastle Upon Tyne, and the infectious atmosphere at St James Park.”

Magic Weekend Fixture List

Saturday May 19

12.45pm Toronto Wolfpack v Toulouse Olympique XIII

3.00pm Widnes Vikings v St Helens

5.15pm Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

7.30pm Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday May 20

1.00pm Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

3.15pm Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

5.30pm Hull KR v Hull FC