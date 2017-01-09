RFL consider four Bradford bids

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The RFL have confirmed that it will assess four official bids to create a new professional Rugby League Club in Bradford.

12 enquiries were made regarding the possibility of setting up a professional club to replace the Bradford Bulls after it was confirmed the club would be liquidated last week.

The four bids that have been submitted will remain confidential and will now be thoroughly assessed by the RFL Executive which aims to make a recommendation to the RFL Board as soon as possible.

A statement read: “Bradford is a great city with a rich Rugby League heritage and deserves a professional club that supporters can be proud of.”