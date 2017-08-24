RFL director appointed as chief executive of 2021 World Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jon Dutton, the RFL’s director of projects & people, has been appointed as the chief executive of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Dutton was at the heart of the successful bid for the event and has previously worked in golf for the PGA European Tour and football’s European administrative body, UEFA.

He was heavily involved in the last World Cup to take place in Britain, working as the tournament’s operations director in 2013.

“As a lifelong Rugby League fan who has grown up watching the sport I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to lead the team that will deliver the 2021 Rugby League World Cup,” said Dutton, who will take up the role on February 1st 2018.

“Working on the 2013 World Cup provided me with tremendous experience and insight into how to host a successful tournament but the scope and scale of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup will provide completely different challenges and opportunities and I am excited to take these on in the coming years.

“Rugby League is one of the greatest sports in the world and I am determined that we will deliver a World Cup that this country and every sports fan in the UK will be proud of. We have an outstanding opportunity to deliver something brilliant for this sport and I am confident we will do so.”

Nigel Wood, the chairman of the tournament said: “We had considerable interest in the role but Jon was without doubt the outstanding candidate. He has a wealth of experience and knowledge and has worked at some of the biggest sporting events and organisations in the world. He was also an integral figure in ensuring the outstanding delivery of the 2013 Rugby League World Cup and in securing the rights to host the tournament again in 2021.

“Jon outlined his vision for the 2021 tournament and we are all confident that he will deliver on this and that England will host the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup in the history of the competition.”