RFL “gathering evidence” from Keighey’s controversial game with Fryston

The RFL have confirmed that they are in the process of gaining as much evidence as possible into the off-field incidents at Keighley’s controversial Challenge Cup victory over Fryston.

The match was overshadowed by ugly scenes on the field as the two teams engaged in a nasty brawl, while altercations allegedly spilled out into the stands.

As a result, Keighley player Emmerson Whittel suffered a broken jaw while the club also claimed that another of their players, Josh Lynam, was subject to being bitten on his ear.

Footage of the incident emerged online at the weekend, and Keighley released a statement saying that they were “outraged” with their amateur opponents.

Keighley’s aggrievances were also related to the treatment they received away from the field. In an official statement, the club revealed that they had lodged “a formal complaint” regarding the manner in which they were treated upon arrival after members of the club’s squad and backroom staffed were refused entry without a valid match ay ticket.

An RFL spokesperson told TotalRL all on-field disciplinary would be dealt with by the Match Review Panel, while incidents away from the pitch would be acted upon by the governing body.

“Our operations department is gathering evidence together, and that is to do with the off-field side of the fixture. Then the on-field side of the fixture will be looked at by Match Review Panel, as every other game is.

“As it stands we are currently gathering more evidence and accounts of what happened off the field.”