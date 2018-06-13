RFL insist discussions still ongoing about league structure amidst Super 8s talk

RFL supremos Ralph Rimmer and Brian Barwick have issued a statement insisting discussions are still ongoing about the make-up of a potential league restructure for 2019.

In a statement issued on Wednesday – 24 hours after Super League chief executive Robert Elstone, among others, said the Super 8s would not return next year, the RFL stressed that no binding decisions have yet been taken.

They said: “We are delighted to welcome Robert Elstone back into the sport as Chief Executive of Super League (Europe), he will undoubtedly be an asset to the game. Robert is a talented administrator, is clearly passionate about Rugby League and we very much look forward to working with him as we all look to grow our sport.

“The Super League is a fantastic competition and as the premier competition of this sport should obviously play a key role in leading and shaping the future of it.

“The Rugby Football League has been in discussions with representatives of the Super League since the turn of the year. We have been in regular and broadly constructive meetings with them and Championship and League 1 clubs about potential changes that could strengthen our sport going forward.

“We would like to make clear that these discussions are still ongoing. No binding decisions have been made across a range of issues, including competition structure, but progress is being made. Further meetings are expected to take place between all parties in due course.

“As would be expected the Rugby Football League Board has played a leading role in all of these discussions and will continue to do so. Our ambition, as the sport’s governing body, is to have the strongest Super League possible whilst also ensuring all other elements of the game have the opportunity to flourish.

“We too are determined that the sport of Rugby League grows its profile and maximises its appeal to take advantage of the huge opportunity of hosting the Rugby League World Cup in 2021.”