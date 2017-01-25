RFL purchase assets of old Bradford company to sell to new owners

35 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Rugby Football League have purchased a number of assets owned by the old holding company of Bradford Bulls before selling to the owners of a newly-reformed club ahead of the 2017 season, TotalRL can confirm.

The company Bradford Bulls Northern Limited is in the process of being liquidated after a lengthy period in administration, with debts running into the millions before the RFL opted to seek new owners to create a new company that would use the Bradford Bulls moniker for 2017 and beyond.

The assets of that old company – including Intellectual Property rights such as domain name and the Bulls name – were available to be purchased by anyone following the club being placed into liquidation, but the game’s governing body have stepped in.

Items such as computers, lawn mowers, desks, tables, telecoms, bar kit, gym equipment and, crucially, the Intellectual Property rights, have been snapped up by the RFL.

They have also subsequently agreed a deal to sell them on to the owners of the new company set up to replace the old one, Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe – without making a profit.

The new holding company will purchase them for the same price as what the RFL paid for them, TotalRL has been made aware.

The Bulls are due to kick off the new season against Hull KR in a fortnight’s time, with coach Geoff Toovey set to arrive in the country later this week.