RFL release first round of Championship Shield fixtures

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 27, 2017 17:05

The RFL has revealed the first round of Championship Shield fixtures.

Despite being due out on Wednesday, the full distribution of fixtures have been delayed until Monday due to ‘operational issues’.

However, the first round of games have now been released, with favourites Toulouse set to play bottom side Bradford in the opening round.

Round 1 fixtures
Batley Bulldogs v Swinton Lions
Bradford Bulls v Toulouse Olympique
Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets
Sheffield Eagles v Oldham

