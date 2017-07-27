RFL release first round of Championship Shield fixtures

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The RFL has revealed the first round of Championship Shield fixtures.

Despite being due out on Wednesday, the full distribution of fixtures have been delayed until Monday due to ‘operational issues’.

However, the first round of games have now been released, with favourites Toulouse set to play bottom side Bradford in the opening round.

Round 1 fixtures

Batley Bulldogs v Swinton Lions

Bradford Bulls v Toulouse Olympique

Dewsbury Rams v Rochdale Hornets

Sheffield Eagles v Oldham