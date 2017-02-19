RFL reveal discussions underway about 2018 World Club Series

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Rugby Football League have revealed that talks between Super League and the NRL have already commenced about the 2018 instalment of the World Club Series.

Following wins for both Betfred Super League clubs in the 2017 Dacia World Club Series, Rugby Football League and Super League Chief Executive, Nigel Wood, said: “We would like to offer our congratulations to Wigan for winning the 2017 Dacia World Club Challenge and Warrington for their victory last night in the 2017 Dacia World Club Series. The skill, passion and quality on show over the last two days have demonstrated that Rugby League at its best is difficult to beat.

“These two games have shown that the annual series between NRL and Betfred Super League clubs can be competitive and I am delighted that both Wigan and Warrington have demonstrated the high quality and skill level of Rugby League in the Northern hemisphere, particularly in a World Cup year.

“We are already in detailed discussion with our colleagues from the NRL about the format and potential locations for the 2018 World Club Series and these discussions will advance over the coming weeks as we review the 2017 series. What is clear is that competitive international club rugby can showcase the very best in our sport to the world.”