RFL secure new four-year kit deal

The Rugby Football League have secured a four-year kit deal with hummel.

The Danish sportswear brand will supply product to the Rugby Football League and produce kit for all England Rugby League squads, Match Officials, Champion Schools Competition, staff and all associated programmes, as well as a full range of merchandise for England supporters around the world.

Founded in 1923, hummel have previously partnered with football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica, Udinese and NRL giants North Queensland Cowboys.

Rugby Football League Interim Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Rimmer, said: “As a forward-thinking sport we are proud to be partnering with such an established world-wide brand like hummel.

“We’re excited to bring them into the game of Rugby League and the international environment with a Test Series, Tours and a home World Cup on the horizon for our national sides.

“Heritage, character and sport are just some of hummel’s core values and that is what attracted us to this partnership – we aim to make it a successful one.”

Chief Executive Officer at hummel, Allan Vad Nielsen, said: “We are thrilled along with our UK partners at the Elite Group to be entering into this exciting new partnership with England Rugby League and the Rugby Football League.

“As we continue to grow the hummel brand across the world it is extremely important that we align with the right teams and organisations. Our partners must share our core values, and like us, seek to Change the World through Sport.

“Over the next four years we will endeavour to connect with players and fans across all ages, levels and standards of Rugby League. We look forward to promoting England Rugby League both domestically and internationally during our partnership and to delivering innovative, bold looking and functional product both on and off the field.”