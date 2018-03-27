RFL seeks `beaks’ for amateur discipline

THE Rugby Football League has invited applications for volunteers to adjudicate on disciplinary cases at amateur level.

Panel members can expect to convene at least four times a year for evening sessions, and travel expenses will be met.

Successful applicants will have an understanding of the laws of Rugby League, and be flexible regarding availability.

They must also be able to follow the disciplinary process, and assess and interpret evidence; and they must, of course, be discreet.

While legal experience is not required, panel members should demonstrate an in-depth knowledge of the game and have knowledge of its disciplinary procedures, or demonstrate a willingness and capacity to learn.

Recent involvement in Rugby League, or playing experience, is advantageous but not essential.

Anyone interested should forward a CV and supporting letter to kate.kerr@rfl.uk.com before 5.00pm on Wednesday 28 March 2018.