RFL set to confirm televised Challenge Cup tie
THE Rugby Football League has confirmed that the BBC will again provide live TV coverage of one of the first round ties in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.
An official confirmed early this morning that a match has been selected, and that subject to a couple of issues being ironed out an announcement will be made shortly.
High on the list of options is the `derby’ in the capital between London Chargers and Hammersmith Hills Hoists.
The full draw (ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January) is:
Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors
Underbank Rangers v Batley Boys
Kells v British Police
Wallsend Eagles v Pilkington Recs
Rochdale Mayfield v Crosfields
Lock Lane v Hindley
Hunslet Club Parkside v Valley Cougars
London Chargers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists
Royal Air Force v Drighlington
Oulton Raiders v Siddal
Millom v Strathmore Silverbacks
Loughborough University v Bradford Dudley Hill
University of Hull v Hensingham
Orrell St James v Northampton Demons
Royal Navy v Normanton Knights
York Acorn v Askam
Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley
West Hull v Longhorns
East Leeds v Thornhill Trojans
Hunslet Warriors v Wath Brow Hornets
Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh
British Army v Milford Marlins
Distington v Queens
