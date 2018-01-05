RFL set to confirm televised Challenge Cup tie

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

THE Rugby Football League has confirmed that the BBC will again provide live TV coverage of one of the first round ties in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

An official confirmed early this morning that a match has been selected, and that subject to a couple of issues being ironed out an announcement will be made shortly.

High on the list of options is the `derby’ in the capital between London Chargers and Hammersmith Hills Hoists.

The full draw (ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 January) is:

Leigh Miners Rangers v Myton Warriors

Underbank Rangers v Batley Boys

Kells v British Police

Wallsend Eagles v Pilkington Recs

Rochdale Mayfield v Crosfields

Lock Lane v Hindley

Hunslet Club Parkside v Valley Cougars

London Chargers v Hammersmith Hills Hoists

Royal Air Force v Drighlington

Oulton Raiders v Siddal

Millom v Strathmore Silverbacks

Loughborough University v Bradford Dudley Hill

University of Hull v Hensingham

Orrell St James v Northampton Demons

Royal Navy v Normanton Knights

York Acorn v Askam

Saddleworth Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Shaw Cross Sharks v Beverley

West Hull v Longhorns

East Leeds v Thornhill Trojans

Hunslet Warriors v Wath Brow Hornets

Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh

British Army v Milford Marlins

Distington v Queens