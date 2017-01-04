RFL set deadline of Monday for bids for Bradford Bulls

20 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Rugby Football League have had around 10 serious expressions of interest in regards to setting up a new Rugby League club in Bradford following the liquidation of Bradford Bulls on Tuesday, TotalRL understands.

The game’s governing body are welcoming bids from prospective new owners of a club in the city, and have set a deadline of midday next Monday (9th January) for any bids to be brought to the table.

TotalRL understands that Richard Lamb, who made no secret of his desire to start the Bulls again in this past Monday’s League Express, is one of the parties that have expressed their interest.

Once the deadline has passed, an RFL Executive will work through the relevant bids and aim to meet any serious bidders to discuss the intricacies of their proposal.

Following that stage of the process, a recommendation will then be made to the RFL Board, potentially as early as next week – although it could roll into the following week, TotalRL has been made aware.