RFL turn two new referees full-time

The RFL have added Greg Dolan and Tom Grant to their pool of full-time match officials.

The pair have made the step up after progressing through the ranks over a number of years.

Dolan took the whistle in a Super League game for the first time this season when Leeds played Salford on Easter Monday, almost 20 years since first becoming an official.

Grant started officiating when he was 16 and took the whistle at Wembley for the Year 7 Boys Final in 2012. He made his Super League debut earlier this year in a game between Huddersfield and Widnes.

Rugby Football League Match Officials Director, Steve Ganson said: “It’s fantastic to be able to promote both Greg and Tom to our team of full-time match officials.

“It’s a big step up to the full-time programme but we feel they are both improving all the time and are ready to take on the challenge.

“We can see a lot of potential in both Greg and Tom and it’s great to provide opportunities for high-quality officials to follow a career pathway in refereeing.”