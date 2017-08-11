Rhino and Arnold Clark Back the National Conference League!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Kingstone Press National Conference League (NCL) has revealed a thrilling new partnership deal with kit, ball and equipment suppliers Rhino and car sales giants Arnold Clark.

The sponsorship is worth over £200,000 to the competition, which embraces around 50 teams, over three years and is believed to be the biggest single sponsorship deal within the Community Game.

Rhino and Arnold Clarke will become Partners of the NCL and Rhino will be the official kit, ball, team-wear and equipment provider to the NCL, providing kit and balls for each club.

In return, NCL clubs will wear the Rhino-provided kits for all first team games and use the Rhino balls provided. Rhino and Arnold Clarke will be provided with advertising space within the shirts and the clubs’ match-day programmes.

Rhino are currently the ball and equipment suppliers to the RFL, England Rugby League and the Four Nations Rugby League as well as numerous rugby union clubs.

Arnold Clark is Europe’s Number 1 independently owned family-run car dealer.

NCL Chairman, Trevor Hunt said: “This is an amazing partnership for the clubs, which not only provides them with a brand new kit and match balls for each of the next three seasons, but also enables them to increase their commercial income by the sale of more advertising upon their shirts by local sponsors.

“Rhino and Arnold Clark have worked hard to put together a deal that will benefit all the clubs and we are delighted to have them on board as partners.”

Rhino Managing Director Tony Colquitt said: “We are delighted to enter into this innovative partnership with the NCL. Rhino has several high profile partnerships within the professional game; however we are very keen to provide an input into the community game that can provide a significant impact upon the efforts of those who work hard to keep the grass roots of the game flourishing.

“We believe this deal can be mutually beneficial whilst assisting each club in improving its commercial turnover.”

Russell Borrie, Group Franchise Director at Arnold Clark, said: “We’re delighted to help support the National Conference League and assist with funding these terrific playing kits. Investing in grassroots sports teams within our local communities has always been incredibly important to the Arnold Clark Group.”

Kingstone Press Cider, who remain the NCL’s title sponsor, are in the third year of their three-year sponsorship deal. Discussions regarding further extension are to be undertaken shortly.