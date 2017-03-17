Rhinos confirm Segeyaro settlement

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos have agreed to a settlement that will allow hooker James Segeyaro to join NRL side Cronulla Sharks with immediate effect.

Segeyaro was placed on the transfer list by the Rhinos last December for £250,000 following his announcement that he would not return to fulfil the remaining two years of his contract with the Rhinos.

Leeds CEO Gary Hetherington said, “We have agreed to terms with James Segeyaro to enable him to sign with the Cronulla Sharks.

“The terms of the settlement are strictly confidential but we can report that the club is satisfied with the financial settlement. Importantly, the club has been completely vindicated in the position that they adopted in relation to this dispute. The sanctity of the playing contract must always be respected and complied with. We are pleased that both the RFL and the NRL recognise the importance of the playing contract and the responsibilities associated with it. We anticipate that the strong stance that our club took in relation to this matter will ultimately benefit the game of rugby league in both countries.

“The whole saga leaves a bitter taste, but I am pleased it has been resolved amicably and I hope James can go on and fulfil his potential in the NRL. From the outset of our relationship with James, I am confident we have acted at all times with complete integrity. As a club we are proud of our record of welcoming players from overseas into the Rhinos family, the fact that the majority of players who join the club from the NRL not only complete their initial contract but agree to extensions speaks volumes. I would like to thank our legal advisor in Australia, Mr Tim Fuller, for his advice and guidance in this matter and the RFL for their support in the process,” added Hetherington.