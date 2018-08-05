Rhinos history will stand them in good stead, says Briscoe

Leeds Rhinos winger Tom Briscoe has said the club will draw on past experiences when going into Sunday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves.

It is not often that the Rhinos have gone into a knock-out game as underdogs as they will at the weekend, but far from concerning Briscoe, the 28-year-old believes this fact could bring the best out in his team.

“Over the last ten years or so this club has done a lot the hard way,” said Briscoe.

“There’s been times we’ve not been playing well but still dragged a performance and a result out and gone on to win numerous Grand Finals and Challenge Cup finals.

“It’s not the ideal situation to be in but it’s one we’re used to and we can use the experience of that on Sunday.

“We’ve still got a lot of players in the group have played a lot of big games and the young lads we have will take some great experience from this game.

“We’ll go in and give it everything we’ve got because at the end of the day this is our season on the line now.

“No club ever wants their season to be remembered for just escaping relegation. We were in this situation two years ago and it’s not a nice place to be. There are pressures from everywhere to get back into Super League and as one of the top clubs, everyone will be wanting to knock us off and get that scalp.

“To beat a good Warrington side in a Challenge Cup semi-final on Sunday would give us a big boost going into the Qualifiers. They’d be no better way to get a bit of confidence back going into the eights, and hopefully we’d then get some consistency behind us going into the final.”

The Rhinos last made the Wembley showpiece in 2015, when Briscoe won the Lance Todd Trophy after a five-try effort helped to secure the club a 50-0 victory over Hull KR.

With such special memories of playing at the national Stadium, Briscoe is keen to return there and create some more, whilst also giving the Rhinos supporters something to cheer to cheer in 2018.

“We’ve known for a few weeks now that the League has gone away from us, and we’ve had a few troubles with injuries and performances this year, but to still be in with a shot of a Wembley appearance is a great position to be in,” added Briscoe.

“When you have special memories of a place it does make you want more. But also just the experience of playing in those games are always special.

“I know how bad it is losing at Wembley as well so that has made the highs even better and that makes you hungry to get back there and experience those feeling again.”