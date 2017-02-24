Rhinos leave it late against Salford

League Express
By League Express February 24, 2017 22:28

Rhinos leave it late against Salford

Leeds Rhinos were able to thank a late try by Liam Sutcliffe two minutes from time, converted by Rob Burrow, to secure a hard-fought 20-14 victory against a strong Salford Red Devils side.

Leeds had taken an early 4-0 lead through a Ryan Hall try, but the Red Devils equalised through Gareth O’Brien before Rob Burrow added a penalty for the Rhinos.

Salford took a half-time lead with a try by Kris Welham, but the Rhinos snatched it back after five minutes of the second half with a try by Jimmy Keinhorst, goaled by Burrow, who added a penalty to make the score 14-8.

With ten minutes to go Salford equalised with a try by Logan Tomkins, goaled by O’Brien.

But it was Liam Sutcliffe who had the final word for the Rhinos, with Burrow’s goal securing their second successive victory.

Leeds: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Keinhorst, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Garbutt, Parcell, Singleton, Ward, Ablett, Jones-Buchanan; Subs: Cuthbertson, Sutcliffe, Ormondroyd, Moon

Salford: O’Brien, Bibby, Sa’u, Welham, Johnson, Lui, Dobson, Kopczak, Tomkins, Mossop, Griffin, Jones, Flanagan; Subs: Wood, Tasi, Krasniqi, A Walne

 

A full. Report and photos will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

League Express
By League Express February 24, 2017 22:28

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions