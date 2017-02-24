Rhinos leave it late against Salford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos were able to thank a late try by Liam Sutcliffe two minutes from time, converted by Rob Burrow, to secure a hard-fought 20-14 victory against a strong Salford Red Devils side.

Leeds had taken an early 4-0 lead through a Ryan Hall try, but the Red Devils equalised through Gareth O’Brien before Rob Burrow added a penalty for the Rhinos.

Salford took a half-time lead with a try by Kris Welham, but the Rhinos snatched it back after five minutes of the second half with a try by Jimmy Keinhorst, goaled by Burrow, who added a penalty to make the score 14-8.

With ten minutes to go Salford equalised with a try by Logan Tomkins, goaled by O’Brien.

But it was Liam Sutcliffe who had the final word for the Rhinos, with Burrow’s goal securing their second successive victory.

Leeds: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Keinhorst, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Garbutt, Parcell, Singleton, Ward, Ablett, Jones-Buchanan; Subs: Cuthbertson, Sutcliffe, Ormondroyd, Moon

Salford: O’Brien, Bibby, Sa’u, Welham, Johnson, Lui, Dobson, Kopczak, Tomkins, Mossop, Griffin, Jones, Flanagan; Subs: Wood, Tasi, Krasniqi, A Walne

A full. Report and photos will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express