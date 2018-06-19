Rhinos sign Featherstone star Briscoe on loan

Leeds Rhinos have signed winger Luke Briscoe on a loan deal until the end of the season from dual-reg partners Featherstone.

The Rhinos have swooped to sign the 24-year-old, who is set for his second spell at the club having spent a number of years at Headingley before heading to the lower leagues.

His move to Leeds comes off the back of a hugely impressive season, with the Championship’s leading try-scorer scoring an incredible 21 tries this season, which included an incredible try-scoring run in which he scored in 17 consecutive games, equalling the record set by Leeds winger Eric Harris in 1937. Overall, he’s scored an incredible 28 tries in 19 games this season.

His performances recently saw him finish second in TotalRL’s countdown of the top 50 Championship players.

Briscoe, the brother of current Rhinos winger, Tom, will be available for selection with immediate effect but can be sent back to Featherstone on dual-registration terms. He has been named in the squad to face Catalans on Wednesday.

Gary Hetherington, Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive said: “Firstly we would like to thank Featherstone, who we have an excellent relationship with, and I am really pleased Luke has the opportunity to play again for the Rhinos in such an important Super League fixture.

“This is a good example of how a young player can go from playing in Super League to the Championship and still continue his development and potential. Luke’s try-scoring exploits in the Championship this season have been exceptional.”

A Featherstone statement said: “The Rhinos have been there for us in the club’s hour of need, on several occasions.

“And Leeds have come to us for support during a difficult period of their own, as injuries continue to hamper their progress.

“We are happy to assist the Leeds club by allowing Luke to join the Rhinos on a relatively short-term basis.”