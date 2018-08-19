Rhinos too strong for London Broncos

Leeds Rhinos survived a late rally from London Broncos to win 32-48 at the Trailfinders Stadium in Ealing on Sunday.

And they did it with the help of three tries in 14 minutes from departing star Joel Moon, which saw the Rhinos lead 16-0 at that point.

Although Kieran Dixon grabbed a try for the Broncos, Leeds scored two more first-half tries from Luke Briscoe and Brett Ferres. to give them a 6-28 lead at half-time.

In the second half they added tries from Carl Ablett and two from Ash Golding, while the Broncos scored two tries from Rhys Williams and tries from Daniel Hindmarsh, Ben Evans and Ben Hellewell. But their revival came too late to influence the result.

The Rhinos are now unbeaten in two Qualifiers matches, while the Broncos suffered their first defeat in the competition.

Broncos: Alex Walker, Kieran Dixon, Ben Hellewell, Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams, Api Pewhairangi, James Cunningham, Eddie Battye, Eloi Pelissier, Ben Evans, Jay Pitts, Daniel Hindmarsh, Matt Davis; Subs: Daniel Harrison, Mark Ioane, Jarrod Sammut, Tom Spencer.

Tries: Dixon, Williams 2, Hindmarsh, Evans, Hellewell Goals: Sammut 4

Rhinos: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Jimmy Keinhorst, Joel Moon, Luke Briscoe, Liam Sutcliffe, Richie Myler, Brad Singleton, Brad Dwyer, Nathaniel Peteru, Carl Ablett, Brett Ferres, Jamie Jones-Buchanan; Subs: Adam Cuthbertson, Anthony Mullally, Mikolaj Oledzki, Stevie Ward.

Tries: Moon 3, L Briscoe, Ferres, Ablett, Golding 2 Goals: Sutcliffe 8

