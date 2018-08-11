Rhinos too strong for Toulouse

Leeds Rhinos had some nervous moments, but they ultimately proved too strong for Toulouse Olympique in their first game in the Qualifiers today, leading 20-16 at half-time before pulling away to secure a final 48-22 victory.

But the major worry for the Rhinos was a knee injury suffered by Ryan Hall in the 45th minute, which caused him to leave the field to have ice applied to the injury. Although Hall, who will leave the club at the end of the season, appeared to be walking well after the game, there will be some concern about whether he might have played his last game for the club.

The Rhinos scored nine tries through Brad Dwyer (2), Joel Moon (2), Hall, Richie Myler, Adem Cuthbertson, their captain Carl Ablett and Ash Golding, with Liam Sutcliffe, who was playing at fullback, adding six conversions.

Toulouse scored tries from Bastian Canet, Bastian Ader, Maxime Puech and Chris Centrone, with Mark Kheirallah adding three goals.

