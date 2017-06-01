Rhys Evans ruled out for the season

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington centre Rhys Evans will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Tony Smith confirmed that the Wales international, who has not played since the beginning of May, will be unable to return to the field this season due to the problem.

It could bring a premature end to Evans’ stay at the Wolves, with his contract set to expire at the Halliwell Jones Stadium following the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Evans has made almost 100 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2010.