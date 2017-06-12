Richard Horne set to be named next Doncaster head coach

56 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Richard Horne, the former Hull FC and Great Britain player, is set to be announced as the new head coach of Doncaster.

The 34-year-old will take on the role after Gary Thornton was removed from his post last month.

Horne, who retired in 2014 after a 17-year career with Hull FC, has been one of Lee Radford’s assistant coaches at the Challenge Cup holders since calling time on his playing days.

But he will take up his first role as a head coach at the League 1 club, who are currently 5th in the table.

He made his Hull debut as a 16-year-old in 1998 and ended his playing days as a one-club man, making almost 400 appearances for the Black and Whites.

Horne appeared in the 2005 Challenge Cup final victory over Leeds Rhinos, the 2006 Grand Final and 2008 Challenge Cup Final and played for Great Britan 12 times, along will call-ups for Scotland and Yorkshire.

His appointment will further strengthen links between Hull FC and Doncaster, with the two clubs currently in a healthy dual-registration agreement that was established several years ago.