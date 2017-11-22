Richie Myler ready to take his game to another level at Leeds Rhinos

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

This story first appeared in Monday’s League Express. To ensure you don’t have to wait for stories like this and read them as soon as they’re published in the paper, click here to open your digital subscription and have the new edition delivered to your smart device every Sunday night!

New Leeds Rhinos half-back Richie Myler believes he is joining his new club following one of the best seasons of his career in 2017.

Despite former club Catalans Dragons only surviving via the Million Pound Game, Myler thinks that last season was one of the most impressive so far from a personal perspective.

And that gives him confidence he can join the Super League champions and improve furthermore in 2018. He said: “I feel like I had one of my best years last year.

“For Catalans, in terms of the season, it wasn’t great for the club, but I had a good year myself and I enjoyed my rugby – as much as you can when you’re getting beat.

“My game kicked on, and I want to take it to another level now and coming to Leeds was the best opportunity for me to achieve that.”

Myler also explained why he felt that Leeds were the ideal club for him at this stage of his career – as well as highlighting the pressure in following in the footsteps of former captain Danny McGuire at half-back.

He said: “For selfish reasons, it was perfect for me because they play the kind of rugby which fits my game.

“The way I like to play, and things that suit my game, this was the perfect fit for me. I’ve had lengthy conversations with Brian about the move and what my role would be in the team, and I was excited as soon as I spoke to him.

“When I was at Warrington there were a lot of big players and I was a younger lad there, so Catalans helped me go out of my comfort zone and learn to control a team a lot more. There were some good players there too and it gets you out of the same environment and makes you grow up quickly.”

Myler continued: “Whenever you come to a big club, you have to play well. With Rob (Burrow) and Danny moving on at the end of the year, it was always going to be a big thing – but I’m pretty clear with what my role is at this side.

“You only have to look at the infrastructure and the youngsters that are here, you can see the talent and potential is incredible.

“That’s what excited me the most I think, to come to a team like Leeds where you know kids will always be coming through, that always brings your game on. I guess it’s added pressure.”