Rick Stone dealing with several injury concerns ahead of season opener

Huddersfield could be without as many as five senior players for their opening Betfred Super League clash against Hull FC.

Leroy Cudjoe and Tommy Symonds will both miss out with knee injuries while Alex Mellor will be absent with a wrist injury.

Meanwhile, Golden Boot nominee Jermaine McGillvary is a doubt for the match with a knee problem that has prevented him playing in any of the Giants’ pre-season matches, while Dream Team prop Sebastine Ikahihifo is also a slight doubt, although is expected to be fit for the match against the Black and Whites.

It comes as an early blow to head coach Rick Stone, who has stressed the importance of consistency for his side ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Cudjoe is set to miss the first month of the season as he continues to recover from knee surgery, while Symonds is also dealing with a setback to a knee injury of his own, although the Giants are confident he will be available for selection soon.

McGillvary too is nursing a knee problem that he carried through the World Cup, with Stone admitting he may not beat the race against time to face the Black and Whites.

“Jez has probably carried a knee injury that he was carrying in the World Cup that we’ve been bringing him back to speed with. Whether he plays or not is something that we’ll probably find out in the next couple of days,” Stone said.

Meanwhile, Ikahihifo has been struggling with a ankle issue but Stone said: “Seb is going to be alright. He rolled his ankle when he was back home on the break. I’d say Seb will play.”

One player who will be available for the Giants is hooker Kruise Leeming, despite being unavailable for all of the club’s pre-season games.

“Kruise had a bit of tendonitis in his Achilles. He hasn’t played a trial which isn’t ideal for him, but he’s been back training a while now and I’d expect him to play.”