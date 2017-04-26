Rick Stone reveals all about Ryan Brierley’s Huddersfield departure

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield head coach Rick Stone hinted that the club was forced into selling Ryan Brierley, as he didn’t want to be at the club.

The 25-year-old left the Giants to join Toronto Wolfpack for an undisclosed fee last week, just 13 months after they bought the Scotland international from Leigh Centurions.

Brierley had dropped down the pecking order at Huddersfield, with Stone opting to play Danny Brough and Lee Gaskell in the halves instead.

But his departure has caused unrest among Giants supporters, with a section of the club’s fans believing his departure was unwise.

Although he remained coy surrounding the details of his exit, Stone suggested that the player himself had forced the move.

“I’ll keep those thoughts of mine and Ryan’s personal I think,” he told League Express.

“At the end of the day if the player doesn’t want to be at the club, you’ve got to make decisions around people who do want to be at the club. That’s all I’ll say on that one.”

The club must now make a decision on their halfbacks, with Stone admitting they could “possibly” recruit following the departure of Brierley.

“We’ll see how things pan out whether we get another person in or persevere with Izaac [Farrell], we’ve got to make a decision on that.”