Ridyard relishing Leigh return

Martyn Ridyard is relishing his return to Leigh Centurions, a club with whom he had eight successful seasons.

Now returning as a visitor to his home-town club for the first time on Sunday, Ridyard expects plenty of attention from the Leigh supporters.

“There will be plenty of banter flying around on the day but I hope to get a warm reception from the Leigh supporters,” said Ridyard.

“I am really looking forward to it. It should be a fantastic game for everyone to enjoy and, hopefully, we will return home with the two points.

Leigh Centurions have started the season with two defeats in their opening three games leading to the resignation of head coach Neil Jukes but Ridyard is keen to keep his thoughts on his current team.

“They will be hurting and things appear to be a little up in the air there at the moment, but we cannot afford to worry too much about them.

“We have some quality players in our ranks and want nothing more than to win for our supporters, who will no doubt travel in numbers on Sunday.”