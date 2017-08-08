Ridyard ruled out for the season

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Martyn Ridyard could have played his final game for Huddersfield after being ruled out for the season.

The on-loan Leigh halfback has had an operation that will keep him out for the remainder of the Giants’ Super 8s campaign.

The 31-year-old impressed during his initial month loan with Huddersfield and subsequently had the deal extended until the end of the season.

But with his campaign over, head coach Rick Stone admitted the Giants may not see him in claret and gold again.

“He’s had an operation on his AC and won’t play again this year which is disappointing,” Stone said.

“He’s been a really good foil for Broughy and a really big help when we’ve needed one.

“He brought some experience, he’s not a young bloke, he’s been around the traps. He brought some composure and has a really handy kicking game and a good understanding of how to execute a game plan.

“He’s a good pro and a likeable bloke, people want to play for him. He’s not the most athletic, gifted player in your squad but he definitely does a good job.”

On the possibility of keeping Ridayard on a permanent basis, Stone said: “For us when we decided to take him on for the rest of the year we felt he deserved that because of what he did in the first month.

“It’s a pity he won;’t get to play against his year, but we’ve got to assess a few things and pretty quickly in the next six weeks.”